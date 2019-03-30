<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Chairman of Action Peoples Party, Imo Ugochinyere, on Saturday said the Independent National Electoral Commission lacked the power to deregister some political parties as threatened.

Ugochinyere said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said the electoral body cannot go ahead with the threat because of the failure of some state governors to conduct local government elections.

He urged leaders of political parties to ignore what he called the empty threat by INEC.

He said, “INEC cannot, and I repeat, cannot deregister any political party yet because of a clause in the amended Constitution. I dare the commission to try it.

“INEC will forever be held legally hostage from deregistering any political party because of the inability of some governors to conduct local government elections which is required by the amended Constitution before INEC can decide to wield the big stick against any party that did not win local government or councillorship seat or score some per cent in local government election.

“So, brothers and sisters, go to sleep and ignore the noisemakers. INEC lacks the power to embark on the exercise yet.

“Political parties that did not win seats cannot be deregistered, going by the provision of the same law INEC wants to rely on which have tied its hands and legs.

“The law said you can deregister a party that did not win or score some certain per cent of votes in national election and local government elections.”