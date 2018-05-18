Hon. Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has appealed to Muslim faithful across the country to use this period of fasting to reflect and eschew violence.

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement issued by his media aide, Wole Oladimeji, said Ramadan is “a period of rethink and do what is right before Almighty Allah and be your brothers’ keeper, unite together as one and coexist,”

He added: “We fast for spiritual rebirth and cleansing, therefore, it is an opportunity to change those attitude that are not acceptable before Almighty Allah and turn a new leaf and should also reflect in our daily activities.”

Lasun enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, self-discipline, tolerance, righteousness and sympathy for the less privileged in the society, saying that such represents principle behind Ramadan fast.

He also called on Nigerians to devote themselves in the worship of Almighty Allah and imbibe the lessons of love and peace.

Lasun also appealed to Nigerians to sustain their support for President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption in order to achieve steady economic growth.

He said: “Government is doing everything to ensure that ‎the nation regains its lost glory. Therefore, this process needs efforts and support of every Nigerian so all hands must be on deck in achieving a strong, united, indivisible and virile nation.”