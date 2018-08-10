Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Sulaimon Yussuff Lasun, has expressed commitment of lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

Lasun made this known while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting of APC caucus in the House.

Lasun, who attended a meeting between the National Assembly leadership and Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, on Wednesday, also hinted that arrangements have been concluded to interrupt the lawmakers’ two-month recess on Tuesday or Wednesday to consider the President’s request.

According to him, the APC-led National Assembly still reserved the right to determine the outcome of any issue it was comfortable with, like the President’s request for funds.