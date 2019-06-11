<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia North Senator-elect, Orji Uzor Kalu, has shelved his ambition of contesting for the Deputy Senate President of the ninth Senate.

His decision followed the position of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to support another candidate for the position.

The party on Monday announced Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, as its preferred candidate for the position

Before the announcement, Mr Kalu had vowed not to step down for any candidate.

However, in a statement by his media office Monday evening, the Senator-elect hinged his decision to step down on party supremacy and his loyalty.

Endorsing Mr Omo-Agege, the senator said he would now throw his weight behind the party’s candidates across board.

Mr Kalu added that he will always abide by the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

“I decided to throw my hat into the ring to contest for the position of Deputy Senate President after wide consultations with stakeholders especially my political associates, friends and colleagues (returning senators and senators–elect),” he said.

“However, I use this medium to announce my withdrawal from the race in the interest of the APC and Nigeria at large.

“I contested and won election as a Senator on the platform of the APC and as such, I cannot go against the decision of my party.

“The party, I am optimistic will consider the South East for other principal positions in the Senate and House of Representatives for the sake of national unity.

“The South East should be ably and well represented at the top hierarchy of the 9th national assembly.

“The 9th national assembly will work harmoniously regardless of party affiliations to ensure that the executive and judiciary arms of government are complemented in a bid to build a prosperous Nigeria.”

The lawmaker pledged his loyalty to the party and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly role in the affairs of the party.

He also thanked associates, followers and colleagues while calling on members of the ninth National Assembly to place the collective interest of Nigerians above selfish ambitions.

The election of principal officers of the National Assembly will hold today.