A top contender for the position of Deputy Senate President, Senator Francis Alimikhena, on Monday declared he is still in the race for the post.

The Edo North former Deputy Whip of the Eight Senate dismissed reports he has stepped down from the race of Deputy Senate President for the 9th Assembly. The reports, he said, were completely unfounded and borne out of the imagination of the purveyors.

The Senator, who insisted that he would not withdraw from the race, told reporters in Abuja “that will not happen.”

While urging his supporters and colleagues in the Senate to disregard the information that he had stepped down, he described it as “unimaginable, unthinkable and the machination of some over zealous and too ambitious persons who will go the extra mile to bring down others.”

Alimikhena said that his decision to contest for the position was with the blessings and permission of the entire people of his constituency which he was not willing to relinquish or betray for anything.

He said that it should be known his ambition to emerge the next Deputy Senate President “remains intact and unshakable.”

He expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious when his colleagues vote in the chamber tomorrow.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to speculations in some quarters claiming that I, Francis Alimikhena has stepped down from the race for the position of Deputy Senate President. I have not stepped down.

“I am still in the race. I have not stepped down for anybody. How will I step down and who will I step for?

“I am a ranking Senator, a principal officer of the Eight Senate, an experienced personality who had served on various ad-hoc committees in the just concluded Senate.

“I want to assure my colleagues of purposeful leadership. I want them to support and vote for me as the Deputy Senate President.

“I promise to provide purposeful leadership. I have the humility, the experience and temperament that is required for the office.

“I have been a very loyal party member, my relationship also cuts across party divide.”

There are insinuations the All Progressives Congress (APC) has anointed the Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, as its choice for the Deputy Senate President for the Ninth Senate.