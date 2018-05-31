Senator Aliyu Wamakko, the chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum, has said that Nigeria has been making steady progress in the last 19 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

The Senator, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, spoke in Sokoto on Tuesday when he commented on the 2018 Democracy Day celebration.

He said, ‘‘although it is a matter of opinion, the truth is that, we are making progress. Nigeria had successfully transited from a civilian administration to another civilian administration.

”This enviable feat was happily recorded without any attempt for military incursion as against what obtained hitherto. ”

According to him, Nigerians also now has the opportunity to bare their minds on what is being done right or wrong, at all levels.

Wamakko, however, acknowledged that, the speed of the progress may be slow, yet, myriad of achievements have been recorded.

He stated that, a lot of tangible services were being rendered in the areas of roads infrastructure and schools, among others.

The lawmaker further disclosed, ”We are working hard to ensure that all Trunk A roads in the North get the required attention they deserve.

”The 2018 budget has a lot of packages for the North. Work is going progressively on Sokoto-Jega-Yauri to Kontagora, as well as Sokoto-Gusau to Funtua-Zaria roads,” he sated.

Wamakko, however, noted that, more needed to be done to further improve the living standard of Nigerians.