Some lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly have expressed divergent opinions over President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in his 2018 Democracy Day broadcast.

While some of the lawmakers in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos commended the president for tackling corruption and security, others said that he had not done enough.

Tunde Braimoh, the Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, said that the Buhari administration had initiated a new beginning from the misrule of previous administrations.

Mr Braimoh said: “The APC government had to begin afresh and start re-engineering, reworking, retooling and repositioning of the whole country by fighting impunity.

“Good enough, the president has done so well by laying foundation for solid rebirth of the country. This foundation is not ephemeral, cosmetic or deceptive but pragmatic.

“We are maximising our gains even with little resources. The government has been able to reduce frivolous and wasteful leakages.

“The era of corruption, wastages and impunity has become unpopular and a thing of the past.

“And if we can achieve conquering corruption, impunity, wastages and leakages, what we have should be enough to make life better for Nigerians.”

Mr Braimoh said that the growth in the external reserve was giving Nigeria a good image in the international community as well as in the ease of doing business.

Also speaking, Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1 in the Assembly, said the president’s achievement in tackling corruption gives hope to ordinary Nigerians.

The lawmaker advised Nigerians to appreciate the present administration for its stand against wastages and leakages.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done a lot on security and his anti-corruption drive is yielding results and very soon Nigerians would feel the impacts of his government.

“Security wise, kidnapping, bombings and vandalism here and there have been reduced and the federal government is laying the foundation for infrastructure,” Mr Tobun said.

In his view, Adebisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency I said, “Putting bias apart, Buhari’s administration has scored above average in governance, ensuring security, tackling corruption and boosting the economy.

“This government is on course, let’s give him another four years and Nigerians will see wonders.”

Dipo Olorunrinu, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency I, believes the president had not done enough on security, economy and the fight against corruption.

Mr Olorunrinu, the only PDP lawmaker in the House, said that the exchange rate and cost of living was still very high, adding that the incessant killings in some parts of the country indicate insecurity.

“We have not started any change at the national level. It is just a government of excuses, victimisation and complaints.

“There has not been any basic agenda to move the nation forward. Things are still hard for the ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

NAN reports that the president on May 29 addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast to commemorate the 19th year of democracy and the third anniversary of his administration.

The president, who commended Nigerians for support, expressed his commitment to achieving the three cardinal points of security, corruption and economy to lead the country into a new era of justice and prosperity.

Presenting his scorecard, Mr Buhari said that his administration had delivered on security, fight against corruption, employment, transport, power and education among others and was working hard to revamp the economy.