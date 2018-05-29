A Non-Governmental Organisation based in Gombe, Dandalin-Matasa Initiative for Rapid Development, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari administration for creating employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerian youths.

The NGO said in Gombe on Tuesday that it was committed to building young people towards better society through capacity building and other areas.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, Executive Director, Bachama Yusuf, said in the last three years of Buhari’s stewardship, youth in the country were given priority through various programmes that were introduced.

Yusuf said: “In the area of youth empowerment, we have seen conscious effort by the government in bringing youths to a new level in terms of their lives and development.

“Youth were empowered and given opportunity to be self-reliant, particularly through the N-power where thousands are benefiting.

“Now young people have more confidence in the political and governance system in Nigeria.

“Before it was like all hopes were lost; because everything has to do with whom you know.

“However, President Buhari-led administration saw that as long as you have a genuine cause, citizen can decide and bring whoever they want to bring on board.”

He further said in spite the achievements there were areas that need improvement, adding that youths were not adequately represented in the present administration.

He said: “Looking at the cabinet, how many young people are in government, for instance the Minister for Youth is not a young person.

“From the initial stage, we thought Minister for Youth will be a young person at least not less than 40 years that knows the plight of the youth.

“I am appealing to the government to look at the possibility of involving more youths.

“Please, Mr. President, we want to be seeing the faces of youth at the helm of affairs at various levels.”

Yusuf, therefore, called on the government to introduce additional initiative to augment the N-Power.