As Nigerians mark this year’s Democracy Day, political parties and their leaders have scored the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration low, especially as it affects the economy.

Sani Yagbagi, national chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), in a chat with journalists in Abuja, said Nigerian democratic experience had been largely turbulent since 1999, aside the opportunity it offered for freedom of choice and end to military rule.

“You see, if you look at the value of the naira, which is the measure or determiner of productivity of the economy, if anything, it has gone down, and by the day, it is going down.

“So, democracy has not really brought much to the people in terms of economy. I am talking in terms of deliverables, in terms of the economic impact on the people.

“You can talk of freedom; yes, you have freedom of choice. But even that freedom of choice is also, to a very large extent, being hijacked by rigging. So often than not, you don’t find the wishes of the people expressed, allowed to take root really. What happens is different from what people want,” he said.

The party boss described the three years of the APC-led administration as a tragedy.

“I think what has happened to Nigeria is a tragedy. Three years of APC is a tragedy. Tragedy in the sense that, three years on, they are still making appointments. Some of the key political, economic positions, statutory bodies that are supposed to really guide, manage and advise on how the economy should be run are not yet on board,” he added.

Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, the Labour Party (LP) national chairman, said the country had witnessed abuses of human rights and disregard for the rule of law under the APC government.

According to him, poverty and suffering has been on a sustained crescendo in the country.

“There is nothing to celebrate on this Democracy Day. What we are witnessing is mere civilian rule but with military mentality. In what we have now, there is no respect to law and order.

“You can see the report of the international human rights organisation on the rate of abuses in the country.

“In terms of development, Nigeria is still backwards. We are still a consumer nation without much local products to export. There is poverty everywhere and people are suffering terribly in this country.

“In terms of the wellbeing of the people, most of the governments are owing workers salary and pension. As a result, many pensioners are dying out of hardship and frustration.

“The way forward is for Nigerians to prepare to instal a new government that will remedy the shortcomings of the APC-led administration in 2019,” he said.