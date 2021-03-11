



A group under the aegis of Delta Smart Ladies, has expressed happiness over the emergence of 17 women as Vice Chairmen in the March 6 Local Government elections in Delta.

The group expressed their feelings in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dame Patience Okwuofu in Asaba on Thursday.

Okwuofu commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for providing the platform that ensured the emergence of the women as Vice-Chairmanship candidates, under the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the poll.

Okowa on Monday swore in the 25 newly elected council chairmen and vice chairmen all of whom were elected under the PDP.

She said: the election of 17 women as Local Government Vice Chairmen out of 25 local government areas in Delta is historic and unprecedented in the political history of the state and indeed Nigeria.





“This has been made possible by your firm and visionary position as the leader of our party, (PDP), to insist that women are fully represented and integrated as key players in the scheme of governance in the state.

“We note with great satisfaction that the National Gender Policy (NGP) has formulated a 35 per cent Affirmative Action (AA) for women in Nigeria since 2006.

“You have done it and in Delta state it is already 68 per cent and has far surpassed the recommendation of the policy.

“This achievement could only have been recorded by an astute, strategic, visionary, determined and courageous leadership.

“Delta women are unanimous in our conviction that only a party like the PDP can provide the conducive platform to ensure such an outstanding, definitive and ground breaking affirmative action.

“We declare our unconditional, unwavering and unalloyed loyalty, support and commitment to your administration and the leadership of our party in the state.

“We promise that we will not let you down.”