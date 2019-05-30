<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman of Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Suleiman Belgore, has warned the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressive Congress, APC, that the Tribunals would not condone any inimical acts that would disturb proceedings.

Pledging neutrality in course of judgment in his statement delivered in Asaba, Justice Belgore stated that, the judiciary would not lose sight of the importance of its path of office and its duties to the public.

According to Belgore, “We assure all parties, counsels that ‘the field’ will not only be leveled but officiating shall be impartial, fair and strictly in accordance with the relevant provisions of our law”.

While he acknowledged the parties involved, he stated thus, “Following the declaration and return of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of PDP as the winner of the 2019 Delta State governorship election, his co-contestant, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru and his Party APC, are challenging the election and the declaration before this Tribunal.

“For a start, our working tools in this arduous and special assignment are; 1999 Constitution as amended, Electoral Act 2010 as amended, Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules and the Practice Directions as issued by the President of the Court of Appeal”.

Warning that the Tribunals would not condone illicit acts for members of bar to be involved, he urged them to show utmost courtesy, diligence and professionalism without slight on the image of another.

“Sinister comments or acts designed to derail proceedings or mislead the Tribunal or cast aspersions on our integrity or generally detrimental to our assignment here shall not be taken lightly” he stated.