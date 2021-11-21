Delta speaker expresses sadness over Kenneth Okpara’s demise

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed shock over the death of Olorogun Kenneth Oghenerhoro Okpara, former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, in the State.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker said he was pained by the sudden demise of the former Commissioner, describing him as a complete gentleman.

The statement reads; “the news of the demise of our former Commissioner for Finance and Economic planning, Olorogun Kenneth Okpara came to me as a rude shock”.

“I wish to commiserate with the Okpara family, Agbon kingdom, people of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Eku community in particular and Delta State in general, over the demise of a fine gentleman, a grassroots politician and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“It is so painful that death has robbed us of his wealth of experience. He served the state diligently and we are going to miss him greatly” he said.

He prayed to God to accept his gentle soul and grant fortitude to his family, friends and associates.