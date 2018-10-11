



The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Delta South Senatorial District, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has promised to work towards the enactment of a law legalising local refineries, if elected.

The former governor of Delta State said this Wednesday on his verified Facebook page.

In his words: “About 6,000 illegal refineries operational in the country, were reportedly destroyed by the Joint Military Task Force, JTF, in 2015.

“Some of these refineries were actually glorified rickety science projects. There is likelihood that there will be a good number of well set up refineries among them.

“The illegal refinery industry has been around for years and has grown. Can a country that is struggling to operate its four legal refineries afford to destroy illegal refineries?

“The poorly set up makeshift contraptions are dangerous and should be done away with, but the youths should be engaged in proper refineries.

“This is the origin of the call for the upgrade of the so-called illegal refineries, and if possible, they should be licensed.

“The illegal refineries that are being destroyed offer a lot of employment to the youths.

“Is the government not simply shortchanging the country with the sustained posturing and grandstanding of describing the local refineries in the Niger Delta as illegal and criminalizing their operations?”