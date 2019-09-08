<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delta State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal’s nullification of the election that produced senator James Manager of Delta South senatorial District has taken another dimension.

Both Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, immediate past Governor of Delta state and Senator James Manager, representing Delta South senatorial district have boasted of heading to the Appeal Court to claim their mandates.

Manager contested that election under the Peoples Democratic Party platform while Uduaghan, his closest rival contested the senatorial election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Manager’s victory was nullified on Saturday at the Delta State National Assembly Elections Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the state capital and a re-run within 90 days ordered.

While Uduaghan is challenging the tribunal’s judgement at the Appeal Court to declare him as the outright winner of the February 23rd, 2019 National Assembly Election for Delta South Senatorial District, Manager boasted he would certainly go to the Appeal Court to upturn the judgement.

In a statement on the weekend while saluting the tribunal judges for the ruling, Uduaghan, however, said that the would-be heading to the Appeal Court to challenge the judgment.

The statement signed by his media assistant, Monoyo Edon, Uduaghan still maintains that he won the election and has turned his attention to the Appeal Court to claim his mandate.

Manager too boasted that he would defeat Uduaghan if the Delta South election is re-run 50 times.

Reacting to the re-run judgement, Manager said he has been studying the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal with his legal team since it was given.

According to him, he has also read the reaction from Uduaghan on the nullification of his election victory.

In a post made on his verified Facebook page, he, however, said, “I am in a small corner laughing and I remain unperturbed because according to him, “This judgement is certainly a miscarriage of justice and truly the tribunal erred in all fronts.

He said he will certainly go to the appeal court to upturn the judgement, just like Uduaghan who had earlier said he was heading to the appeal court for an outright declaration that he won the election.

“We will definitely appeal the judgement”, Manager wrote.

Manager thanked people of Delta South Senatorial District for the show of solidarity, affection, goodwill and support at this time as always.

“I want to urge my supporters to remain calm and patient for the outcome of our appeal for this is just a temporary setback”.