



The immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has been affirmed as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Delta South Senatorial District.

Uduaghan was elected unopposed by delegates from the eight local government areas of Delta South at the party’s primary, which took place at Oleh Civic Centre in Isoko South on Wednesday.

The delegates affirmed his candidacy through voice votes, being the only aspirant cleared by the National Working Committee of the APC.

Our correspondent who monitored the exercise observed that the senatorial primary was generally peaceful and it was the only election that had no factional primary in the state.

In his acceptance speech after the primary, Uduaghan said, “I am happy about it, I was ready for the election, but when the final list came from the national that I was the only person cleared, that is what resulted in this voice affirmation by the delegates of our party.

“I want to thank the people of the Delta South and they should be assured of quality representation. By God’s grace, the APC will win elections in Delta state.

“You know that in Delta state, APC has not won any election and we need to bring everybody together to win the forthcoming elections in Delta state.

”Immediately after the primaries. We will bring everybody together so that there will be no factions in the state. We will bring all aggrieved parties in so that we can move the party forward.”