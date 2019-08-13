<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Social Democratic Party, SDP, chieftain and House of Assembly candidate for Warri North Constituency, Delta State, in the last general elections, Mr. Kessington Amiwero, has moved to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with thousands of his supporters, alluding to the performance and development inventiveness of the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking at the carnival-like ceremony, Amiwero, a British-trained engineer, said: “We joined politics to make a difference but the man on the stage is already fulfilling our aspirations for the state. It is only natural to encourage him to do better by joining hands to fast track his development plans for all of us.”

He said the governor “has already exceeded expectations of Deltans and there is urgent need to support and encourage a working and performing administration for the overall development of the state. Dr. Okowa came up with SMART Agenda and he has kept faith with his vow to the people of the state in building a stronger Delta state.”

“Delta state is a PDP- oriented state with great minds representing our state and various local government areas, it is only paramount that I work with them so as to contribute my own quota in moving Delta state to that safe Haven we have all rightly envisaged,” he added.

Kessington expressed his heartfelt thanks to the deputy governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Hon Thomas Ereyitomi representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chairman, Warri North local government, Mr. Aduge Okorodudu, PDP chair, Warri North, Dr. Issac Wilkie and others for their show of love to him, promising to advance the ideals of the party.