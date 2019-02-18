



The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Delta, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, has appealed to political parties in the state to adhere to INEC directive not to campaign again before the Saturday presidential/National Assembly elections.

Omorogbe made the appeal in a statement by the Commission’s Head of Department Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Mr. Bukola Ojeme, on Monday in Asaba.

He, however, commended the political parties and security agencies under the auspices of the Inter Agency Consultative and Committee on Election Security for their understanding and support.

The residential electoral commissioner noted that now was the most critical period in the country’s 2019 election calendar.

He also apologised to the voters in the state for the inconveniences caused to them by the postponement of last Saturday’s elections.

Omorogbe however urged them to come out en mass to freely make their choices of candidates through the ballot on the new dates for the elections.

The REC assured all the stakeholders of the commission’s commitment to transparency, neutrality and impartiality in the discharge of its duties.

On the sensitive election materials for the state, Omorogbe disclosed that INEC had met with political parties and security agencies at the CBN premises, Asaba, and agreed on modalities of keeping them safe.

He noted that the sensitive materials were still in the premises of CBN, Asaba, before the postponement of the polls was announced in the early hours of Feb. 16.

He said, “the commission has since taken steps to safely quarantine the sensitive materials in the CBN, with internal and external security agencies deployed to take full control of providing security and restricting access to the materials.

“As at the time of this statement, the sensitive election materials remain in the custody of the CBN in Asaba.

“The commission has in compliance with the timeline of activities for the new dates of polls commenced the reconfiguration of 5,823 Smart Card Readers (SCRs) and 5 per cent of 5,823 as back up to impute the new dates of election.

“The commission has also commenced the implementation of other ancillary tasks indicated in the timeline of activities, to ensure a seamless deployment of men and materials to the field on the new dates,’’ he said.