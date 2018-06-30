The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, has warned the new National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to watch his comments and utterances, especially as they concern Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oshiomhole had openly expressed his ultimate personal ambition to unseat Okowa of Delta State and take over the State for APC by every means possible.

“One of my principal reasons for accepting to run for the National Chairmanship of our great party is because I want to pay back Okowa in his own coins. Earlier in 2016, he used Delta State money to fight me in order to install his party in my State. In 2019, I will be fighting, knocking and even biting him with Federal Government might to ensure that PDP dies a natural death in Delta State.”

Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary, PDP in his reaction said: “Oshiomhole’s attacks on the Governor is not new to us in the Delta PDP, as he has not hidden his inferiority complex whenever he has had an opportunity to reference Delta State and Governor Okowa in his comments.”

According to him, “It is indeed a sad reflection of the political immaturity and emptiness of the APC that the major pre-occupation of a man who has been elevated to highest leadership office in their party is how to deploy the money and might of the Federal Government to settle a score in a vendetta like manner that smacks of malice and dangerous intentions.

As for his empty boast of unseating PDP in Delta State in 2019, he informed Oshiomhole that in addition to his political savvy, sophistication and leadership acumen, Governor Okowa has now embellished his exceptional credentials by perfecting the systematic skills on how to manage diverse and complex ethno-cultural situations both in politics and the economy.

“However, we had expected that his delusional tendencies would have been greatly tempered with his ‘arrangee’ elevation to the leadership of his dysfunctional and inept APC.

“We are not particularly surprised that Oshiomhole has quickly reverted to his crude, unstable, pugnacious, distasteful and abrasive manner in another futile effort to engage Governor Okowa in his puerile belligerence and to drag our dear Governor into his ghetto politics rhetoric.

“Like we have said in our previous responses to his mundane diatribes and infantile provocations, this his recent comments are merely another manifestation of his penchant to further delude himself with the reckless and hallucinating pronouncements.

“But we also recognize the fact that with his recent elevation as the Czar of a brutish, inhumane, clueless, inept and heartless party like APC, the proverbial wicked animal has now been given horns and the teeth of a dangerous political shark has now been further sharpened to fight, knock and bite with the Federal Government might as Oshiomhole himself has graphically promised,” Osuoza posited.