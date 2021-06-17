Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have yesterday inaugurated a Peace and Reconciliation Committee to address the lingering crisis that has disrupted the smooth operations of the Party in Isoko North Local Government Area (LGA).

This development however cannot be unconnected to the division that erupted in the party ranks over the representation of the constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.

The five-man reconciliation committee comprises: Chief Edwin Uzor, as Chairman and Hon. Timi Tonye as Secretary, while Barr. Andrew Orugbo, Mrs. Vivian Ogheneovo, and the incumbent State Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza, will all serve as Members.





In a press statement signed by State Publicity Secretary, Barr. Michael Osouza, the party charged the committee to look into the circumstances surrounding the accusations and counter-accusations with a view to fostering lasting peace within the Party and to recommend where necessary, any further steps that are needed to be taken in the present circumstance.

The State Working Committee further directed all previous efforts towards resolving the party’s internal crisis in the LGA, including the setting up of a fact-finding committee, stands suspended.

The party maintained that the decision be enforced forthwith in order to create a level playing field and a fair hearing for all parties involved and mandates the Reconciliation Committee to attend to all issues and report same to the State Working Committee, within three weeks from the date of its inauguration.