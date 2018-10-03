



Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi on Tuesday picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket for the Delta North Senatorial District for a second time at the party primaries in Asaba.

Nwaoboshi polled 506 to beat his closest rival, Prince Ned Nwaoko, former member representing Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, “who polled 453 votes and Chief Paul Osaji a former Commissioner in the state with 216 votes’’.

Chief Uzor Nwandu, the Returning Officer, PDP Electoral Committee, who announced the result, declared Nwaoboshi winner of the election for garnering the highest votes of 506 out of a total of 1,194 votes cast.

She declared that the number of void votes were 19.

According to her, the total votes cast is 1.194 and the number of accredited delegates are 1,214.

“The breakdown is as follows; Paul Osaji pulled 216 votes, Price Ned Nwaoko pulled 453 votes while Nwaoboshi pulled 506 to emerge winner.

“I hereby return Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as the PDP candidate for the Delta North Senatorial District for the 2019 elections,” Nwandu said.