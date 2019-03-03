



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is investigating one of its Electoral Officer over an alleged breach of oath of office.

The investigation may not be unconnected with the activities of the official during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

A law firm, Felix Igelige and Associates, on behalf a socio-political group, Ithihikpe Campaign Organisation, had petitioned INEC, alleging that Mrs. Blessing Suleiman, Isoko South Electoral Officer, colluded with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Isoko South Local Government Area to manipulate the elections in the area.

The petitioners had demanded the removal or redeployment of the said Suleiman over alleged acts of gross misconduct, betrayal of trust and breach of oath of office prior to the elections.

The petition partly reads: “We act for and on behalf of the Ithihikpe Campaign Organisation (our client) and it is upon their firm instructions that we forward this petition.

“Our client, which is an integral part of the Joel-Onowakpo Thomas Campaign Organisation, has just discovered to their chagrin that one Mrs. Blessing Suleiman, who was recently posted to Oleh as your commission’s Electoral Officer for Isoko South LGA of Delta State, has been compromised by the PDP.”

Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Delta State, in a letter responding to the allegations leveled against the official, said all issues raised in the petition were being investigated and addressed, adding that once they were found to be true as alleged, the commission would do the needful.

He added: “While these allegations are yet to be established, the commission will leave no stone unturned to ensure free, fair, transparent and credible elections.”