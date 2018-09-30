The Delta State governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party holding at Cenotaph ground in Asaba, the state capital, has begun amid tight security.

Incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the only aspirant for the governorship ticket of the PDP in the state.

The primary election is being attended by Governor Okowa, his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, former Governor James Ibori; his then deputy, Chief Benjamin Elue, Senator James Manager, Senate Patrick Nwanboshi and State House of Assembly Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

In his address, Ibori said he is committed to the re-election of Governor Okowa for a second term in 2019.

The former governor noted that he has directed his followers and political associates to embark on house-to-house campaign to ensure that the people of the state vote for the candidates of the PDP.

Okowa would be affirmed by the delegates as the candidate of the party being the only governorship aspirant for the election.

Also in his speech, the state chairman of PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso assured aspirants and members of the party of transparent and credible exercise for all positions.