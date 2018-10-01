.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Great Ogboru has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 governorship election in a parallel governorship primary held at the College of Education (Technical) Asaba, the state capital.

This is coming barely a few hours after Prof. Pat Utomi emerged also as the flag bearer of the party at another parallel governorship primary organised by Chief Cyril Ogodo-led faction.

Ogboru, who is contesting for the fifth time to rule the oil-rich state, clinched the party ticket at a primary conducted by the Gen. Lawrence Onoja’s electoral panel under the Jones Erue-led faction in the state.

Onoja, who declared the results in an exercise which began on Sunday, said Ogboru polled a total of 3,292 votes to defeat his closest rival, Victor Ochei, who scored 160.

Renowned political economist, Utomi, scored 26, votes while Dr. Cairo Ojougboh polled 12.