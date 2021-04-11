



The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jude Ogbimi, has been declared winner of the Isoko North Constituency bye-election, conducted on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The victorious Ogbimi had been Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa) on Political Parties before his nomination to contest the seat made vacant by the death on 27th January of Hon. Tim Owhefere, the Member representing the Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly and Majority Leader.

Ogbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat candidates of the other political parties at the election.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Tabuko, polled 2,543 votes, while that of ADP, Agose Ogagaoghene, came third with 66 votes.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the bye-election, Professor Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), announced the result.

He stated: “I, Professor Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun, Delta State, hereby declare that Mr. Jude Ogbimi of the PDP having scored the highest number of valid votes is hereby declared winner of the Isoko North Constituency by-election and returned elected.

“The PDP candidate is hereby declared winner in line with electoral guidelines.”

Onosemuode noted that 11 political parties contested in the Delta State House of Assembly bye-election with the PDP candidate emerging winner.