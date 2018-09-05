Delta State Government has said that the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had no legacy of performance that can be destroyed, during his eight-year tenure.

Dr. Uduaghan had accused Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration of of being on a vindictive mission to bulldoze the legacies he left for the people to enjoy.

But, addressing journalists in Asaba, yesterday, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, described Uduaghan’s eight-year tenure as “uneventful” and said the ex-governor was deliberately feeding the “public with lies about a non-existent legacy project(s).

“Deltans and Nigerians who visit the state daily are aware that the former governor has no legacy in his eight years in government, thus, his day-dreaming claims of legacy projects will not fly.

“We challenge Dr. Uduaghan to tell the world about the said legacy projects he claimed to have left behind, which this government has destroyed.”

Ukah said Uduaghan-led administration’s free healthcare programme, which had annual budget of about N700 million lacked proper record of beneficiaries, adding that it was just restricted to urban centres and secondary healthcare facilities.