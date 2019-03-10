



Police in Delta State confirmed four persons missing in a boat mishap which occurred in the Benin River, Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Chucks Orisewezie, an assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Orisewezie said a boat with 22 persons on board was travelling from Ebrohimi community and heading for Koko when it capsized around Ureju community at about 01:20 hours.

The ill-fated boat was returning from an election duty in Ebrohimi community to Koko, the administrative headquarters of Warri North Local Government, when the incident happened.

“The occupants of the boat were three policemen and 19 community people.

“Eighteen persons, including the three policemen, were rescued, while the search was still on for the remaining four missing persons.

“Two of the rescued victims have been taken to the hospital for medical care,” the police spokesperson said.

He clarified that there were no Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff or National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members or election materials in the boat.

Mr Orisewezie said investigations have already begun to determine the cause of the incident.

Also, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Delta, Cyril Omorogbe, refuted reports that INEC staff were involved in the boat mishap.

“I understand that my staff members and ad-hoc staff were not involved. They are safe.

“I don’t think the mishap affected the materials because it happened later in the day, from what I know,” he said.