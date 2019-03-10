



Mathew Opuoru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of the Warri South Constituency (Two) in Saturday’s Delta House of Assembly election.

Dr Stella Omonigho, the Returning Officer, announced the result on Sunday in Warri.

Omonigho said Opuoru polled 6,769 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mike Okumagba of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 4,853 votes.

“Mr Mathew Opuoru having met the requirements of the law by scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the Warri South Constituency Two House of Assembly Election’’, Omonigho said.

Opuoru who spoke to reporters attributed his victory to divine intervention and support he enjoyed from the electorate.

He urged those who contested against him to join him in the task of building the constituency.

“I give thanks to God Almighty and all those who voted for me. I want the other candidates who participated in the election to assist me in working for the good of our constituency,” he said