Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a petition against the State Governor-elect, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, before the Delta State Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Tribunal Secretary, Barr Ahmed Gusau, stated this in a chat with newsmen in Asaba saying it has received a total of 51 petitions from the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

He disclosed that four petitions were filed for the senatorial election, two against Senator James Manager of the PDP, one against Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC and one against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

The Tribunal Secretary added that nine petitions were filed for the House of Representatives election, while 37 came from House of Assembly candidates against the winners of the election.