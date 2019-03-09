



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that the voters will renew his mandate for another four years.

Okowa who voted at exactly 8.40am at Unit 03 of Ward 02 (Oni Primary School), Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area, told newsmen that his administration had partnered very well with the people to warrant a renewal of his mandate.

He, however, expressed worries about the threats by a section of the political class to disrupt the process with thugs allegedly imported from neighbouring Edo State.

Okowa commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying more corps members for the conduct of the election.

“I will emerge victorious at the end of the day. We have partnered well with Deltans in the last four years, and I and very convinced that they will vote for me.

“But the only thing is those planning to disrupt the election with thugs from Edo State, but God will not allow that to happen,” the governor said.