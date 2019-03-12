



Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, called for the cancellation of last Saturday’s election where Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as the winner.

The state APC chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, who made this call during a press briefing held at his residence in Warri vowed that the party would approach the Election Petition Tribunal should the electoral umpire refused to cancel the election.

Jones said the election in Delta State was characterised by mass irregularities and thumb printing of ballot papers, adding that elections did not take place in many council areas.

He said, “The Delta APC is using this medium to call for the cancellation of result announced by INEC because we were under siege. Our people were not allowed to vote during the election. The military was used to scare APC members away. There was no election in Delta state not to talk of a free and fair election.

“Our people were not allowed to enter any collation centres, our agents were treated as enemies of the electoral process. The whole place was militarised against the APC and results were changed at will.

“For example, at Emede Ward 5 unit 2 in Isoko South, soldiers aided the destruction of that unit at about 10:00 a.m ballot boxes and ballot papers were carted away.”

On the contrary, spokesman of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Col. Aminu Iliyasu told newsmen on the telephone that the allegations were not true.

He said, “People see security agencies as instruments of the ruling party of any state. But you and I know that that is not the case. If APC has complaints they should go to the tribunal.”