



Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Jones Erue, has said the party was set to head to the tribunal to seek nullification of results of the just concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections in several parts of the state.

Addressing journalists in Warri, the state Chairman of the APC, Mr Erue alleged that the election was fraught with rigging, ballot snatching, stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, connived with adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies to rig the elections.

He further urged INEC to cancel the exercise , saying that if it failed the party will head to the tribunal to seek cancelation of the elections.

‘‘I invited you gentlemen of the press because of the recent happenings in our dear state where elections were purported to have taken place in our state.

‘‘You are all eye witnesses to the fraud displayed by PDP where they connived with some security agencies and INEC Adhoc staff to hijack election ballot boxes and thumb printed in their favour and declared one fraudulent result making PDP as winners,’’ He said.