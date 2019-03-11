



The Delta state All Progressive Congress, yesterday, called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cancel the Delta state governorship election result now, as it accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of ballot snatching, over voting, buying of votes and impunity during the last Saturday election.

The Delta State APC Campaign Council and the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, had also condemned the conduct of the Delta State governorship and state assembly elections held on Saturday March 9, 2019.

In a statement by the party’s Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, said the election was marred by violence as three persons murdered in cold blood, saying it was the worst election ever conducted in Delta where PDP thugs armed with weapons, snatched and burnt ballot papers and result sheets in APC strongholds.

Erue alleged that from Delta North to South and Central, PDP thugs had exhibited a rapacious thirst for blood and an eerie appetite for violence as they left many innocent voters in pool of blood, alleging security agents of aiding PDP thugs to cart away ballot boxes at the unit, wards and collation centers.

He said, “The object of their gory adventure was to tilt the election results in favour of the PDP. This unpatriotic and satanic objective was indeed achieved but not without exposing their unabashed criminality to grab power so they can subject Deltans to another four years of exploitation and crude pillage of our collective patrimony.

“Indeed the disparity between the INEC card readers and records of accreditation and the votes being declared at the Collation Centers across the state exposed their crass breach of the electoral process and villainous infringement of the law, since the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu had stated that where there are more voters than the number recorded by the card readers, the results in that area shall be annulled.

“Delta APC condemns and rejects in totality the result of the governorship election held in Delta state on Saturday, March 9, 2019 and call on the INEC Chairman to instantly annul the result and to re-conduct same in the nearest date possible in line with extant laws and with all necessary logistics put in place to ensure a free and fair election.

“INEC has already demonstrated its preparedness to apply drastic measures where there is a clear breach of the electoral process through its suspension of the Rivers state election and we urge the electoral umpire to apply same rule in the case of Delta to further underscore its consistency, commitment and determination to conduct a free and fair elections in all states in Nigeria.”