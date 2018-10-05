



Former member of the House of Representatives for Ika constituency, Mrs. Doris Uboh, has been declared winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial primaries for Delta north senatorial district.

Uboh scored 829 votes to defeated Mrs. Marian Ali, wife of former national chairman of the PDP, Ahmadu Ali who polled 416 votes, according to the returning officer, Lawrence Onoja.

Onoja commended people of Delta North for their cooperation, urging the people to work for the victory of the party at all levels in the 2019 general elections.

Uboh who spoke with newsmen shortly after she was declared, assured of quality representation which he said had eluded the senatorial district since 1999, reiterating her determination to attract massive development to the district.

Also, immediate past chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), Mr. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas won the ticket of the party for Isoko constituency of the House of Representatives.

Mr. Thomas who is also the former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) coordinator for Delta, Rivers and Edo states polled 530 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr. Elias Oversuo who polled 41 votes while Mr. Eddy Macaulay scored 21 votes.

Mr. Thomas described his victory as a stepping stone to the emancipation of the Isoko federal constituency, promising the people a robust representation, and enjoined all and sundry to vote APC in all elections next year.

“I want to say I shall not disappoint you people. This is a new dawn in Isoko federal constituency.

“The emancipation of our father’s land is now and I enjoin everyone of you to give your full support and votes for APC in all the elections come 2019. I promise to give you a better representation at the National Assembly,” Thomas stated.

Similarly, Mr. Ima Niboro, a former spokesman of former president Goodluck Jonathan will fly the APC flag for Ughelli/Udu federal constituency.