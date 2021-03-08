



New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has demanded for declaration of ward 17 results from the Delta State local government council elections conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC.

Acting national chairman of the party, Ambassador Agbo Major, made the call while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja. He said the NNPP won the election and should be declared winner to avoid anarchy as the people are already in the streets defending their votes, demanding the release of the DSIEC Ward 17 result.

He said, “The people had exercised their civil responsibility and franchise by voting for NNPP in DSIEC Ward 17, Umutu ensured that their votes were counted, are in possession of the polling units results and now demand the declaration of the Ward result and NNPP as winner.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party warns in strong terms against the alteration and doctoring of the DSICE Ward 17, Umutu result to avoid the disturbance of the peace in the state which may derail the nation’s frail democracy in the face of grave security challenges in

the country.





“Election is the beauty of democracy. The people have the inalienable right to vote for a political party of their choice as obtainable in all democracies. This right must be respected. Our great Party demands it must be respected by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission.

“NNPP will not trade off its Councillorship seat for any reason whatsoever and will resist any attempt to subvert the clear mandate of the people to the Party that is strongly determined to enthrone genuine democracy to oppressed, suppressed and longsuffering

compatriots.

“It is this flagrant assault on the nation’s democracy that led to the calls for the scrapping of the so-called State Independent Electoral Commissions that have all become extensions of various State Government Houses and rubber stamps of the governors, thus making a mockery of the nation’s democratic encounter,” he said.

NNPP called on the National Assembly to scrap SIECs in the ongoing Constitutional and Electoral Act amendments, adding that INEC should conduct all elections in the country and adopt electronic voting system to guarantee the sanctity of the ballot box and the electoral process.