Former Delta commissioner pasess on

Immediate past Commissioner for Housing in Delta State, Joseph Ogeh, has died.

He died on Sunday morning after he was said to have collapsed at his residence in Warri, following a lengthy political meeting with associates, and was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Ogeh hailed from the Isoko nation of the state, an area that has witnessed the deaths of members of its political class in recent times.

Said to be in his 50s, Ogeh who was housing commissioner during the first tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had also represented Isoko ethnic nationality on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

Inside sources he the late politician was seeking to contest for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta South Senatorial District in the 2023 general election.

Ogeh was said to have slated a meeting with members of his political family for today (Sunday) at his Iyede country home in Isoko.

His death is coming barely 24hours after Isoko nation also lost a renowned historian and former Delta State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abednego Ekoko.

Several politicians of Isoko extraction including two serving lawmakers of the Delta State House of Assembly – Kenneth Ogba and Tim Owhofere – have also recently died.