



Current member of the House of Representatives, Hon Evelyn Oboro, has been declared winner of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Tuesday Delta Central Senatorial district primary.

The primary held in Sapele Township Stadium after candidates were earlier accredited at the Sapele Athletic Club.

Oboro, the only female aspirant among the duo of court-ousted Chief Ighoyota Amori and Chief Ufuoma Obule, polled 586 votes out of total votes of 1, 008.

Chief Amori, Oboro’s closest challenger, scored 486 while Chief Obule could only muscle a paltry 06 votes.

Only two votes were voided.

The total number of delegates eligible to vote at the generally peaceful primary were 1, 088.