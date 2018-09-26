An aggrieved member of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Orakata Oviri, has urged the Abuja division of the Federal High Court ‎to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from accepting the nomination of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege as a candidate for the 2019 general election for office of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In an Originating Summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1046/2018, Oviri further asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the All Progressives Congress from clearing and fielding Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege as candidate to run for the 2019 general election for office of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to represent Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State under the platform of the party.

The Originating Summons which listed the APC and INEC as sole defendants was filed ‎by Oghenovo Otemu as counsel to the plaintiff.

In a four-paragraph supporting affidavit deposed to by Sumaiya Mohammed, the plaintiff alleged that Omo-Agege is not qualified and fit to run or contest for the office of Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State under the platform of the party.

‎The affidavit specifically informed the court that “Senator Omo-Agege who is also known as Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege was called to the State Bar of California, United States of America but had his licence suspended and barred as a result of his conviction in California.

The Plaintiff posed three questions for the determination of the court to include “Whether the 1st defendant (APC) can validly clear Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to contest the primary elections under the platform of the APC for the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State under the platform of the party.

“Whether the 1st defendant can validly field Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to run for the 2019 general election for the office of Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State under the platform of the party.

‎”Whether the 2nd defendant (INEC) can accept the nomination of Senator Omo-Agege to run for the 2019 general election for office of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria‎, representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State under the platform of the APC.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.