Delta State House of Assembly has slammed a three-month suspension on the immediate past speaker and member representing Sapele Constituency, Mr. Monday Igbuya, over allegations of financial recklessness during his tenure between June 2015 and May 2017.

Igbuya, who was impeached and suspended indefinitely last year, for same allegations by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-dominated House, has since been recalled from suspension.

His latest travails may not be unconnected with his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pursue his House of Representatives ambition.

On Tuesday, at a rally of the APC in Ughelli, he urged the people of the state to queue behind Great Ogboru’s governorship aspiration, in order to sack the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019.

The House slammed the suspension on him, on Wednesday.

Moving the motion for his suspension, Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, said the three-month period was to enable an Ad-hoc committee carry out its assignment without interference.

Owhefere moved the motion under matters of urgent public importance, and was seconded by the member representing Ughelli South, Rueben Izeze. The motion was unanimously adopted by the House at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori. An ad-hoc committee was announced by Speaker Oborevwori. IT is headed by the Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Bomadi Constituency, Oboro Preyor while Azuka Azaka, Ndokwa West and Rueben Izeze, Ughelli South constituency are members.

The speaker directed the committee to submit the report on October 9, 2018.