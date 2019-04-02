<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to establish centres for collection, coordination and distribution of data on sickle cell in the state.

This followed the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Health during plenary in Asaba.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Alphonsus Ojo, while presenting the report, noted that a public hearing was held where stakeholders made inputs in the bill.

The House unanimously adopted the report following a motion by Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere, which was seconded by Mr. Reuben Izeze, representing Ughelli South.

Owhefere also moved a motion for the House to suspend “Order 12; rule 75 to 80 to enable it take the third reading of the bill for passage.

The motion for the third reading and passage of the bill was seconded by Mr. Daniel Yingi, representing Burutu II.

The Speaker, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, commended members for a job well done.

According to Oborevwori, the bill will in no doubt increase awareness of the people with Sickle Cell as well as ensure appropriate management of the disease.

The house also approved the request from Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to proceed on a 21-day annual vacation.

The vacation notice of the governor was contained in a letter read by the Speaker during the plenary.

According to Okowa, he will proceed on his 21 day leave which will form part of his 2019 annual vacation, from Wednesday April 3, 2019 to April 23.

“While subsequent vacation will be enjoyed during the year. I will resume on April 24, April. The deputy governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro shall perform the duties of my office as acting governor during the period of my absence,“he said.

The majority leader, however, moved a motion for the house to receive the letter while the motion was adopted through a voice vote by the speaker.