<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delta House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed eight commissioner nominees submitted to it by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The list comprised four former commissioners, who served during the first tenure of the governor, former speaker and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Top on the list were Mr Basil Ganagana, a former speaker of the Assembly and Chief Festus Ochonogor, a chieftain of the PDP in the state.

The list also consisted of four former commissioners, who served during the first tenure of Okowa, Mr Peter Mrakpor, Chief Patrick Ukah, Chief James Augoye and Mr Chika Ossai.

They were all given the privilege of taking a bow and going after they introduced themselves to members of the House.

Mrs Florence Alantan and Prof. Patrick Muoboghare also enjoyed the privilege of taking a bow and going as directed by the speaker of the Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The confirmation of the commissioner nominees followed a motion moved by the majority leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, during plenary of the Assembly in Asaba.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by other members when put to a voice vote by the speaker, was seconded by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Mr Reuben Izeze.

The speaker commended the nominees for working hard to improve the lives of the people the state during the governor’s first term.

The House adjourned plenary to Tuesday July 2.