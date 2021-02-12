



Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Thursday said the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was not in possession of the party’s Registration and Revalidation materials as being speculated in some quarters.

The party in a statement by its Director of Publicity, Mr Nick Ovuakporie, also said that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was not a member of the Delta State APC membership Registration and Revalidation committee neither was he privy to the whereabouts of registration materials.

Insisting that the custody of the materials were the exclusive responsibility of the committee, the party in the statement said those accusing Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of hijacking the registration exercise were mischief makers who were out to tarnish the towering political image of the Senator.

Ovuakporie in the statement said; “The attention of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State has been drawn to a highly provocative, senseless and irresponsible statement reported by some media houses, giving misleading interpretations to what may have been responsible for the temporary suspension of our party’s ongoing nationwide membership revalidation, update and registration exercise in Delta State, including a derogatory statement accusing the party leader in the State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of hijacking registration materials for Delta State.





“The report which is the handiwork of mischief makers and their uncultured collaborators is unfortunate and vexatious as nothing could be more uncharitable than the cheap blackmail being mounted against the person and office of the Deputy President of the Senate by confused and failed serial professional blackmailers who will stop at nothing at dragging his (Senator Ovie Omo-Agege) hard-earned reputation to disrepute.

“The party wishes to stress for the sake of emphasis that the Deputy President of the Senate His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is not a member of the Delta State APC membership revalidation, update and registration committee neither is he privy to the whereabouts of registration materials which is the exclusive responsibility of members of the revalidation committee.

“The party hereby warns those misguided elements who are always in the inglorious habit of defaming the reputation of the Deputy, President of the Senate Federal Republic of Nigeria and by extension our noble party, to desist henceforth from their mischievous acts”.