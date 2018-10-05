



Delta State secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Chidi Okonji, yesterday, said that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was not suspended by the party.

Okonji in a statement made available to newsmen Friday denied any form of crisis in the party in the state, saying that Omo-Agege is a key member of the APC and he is the authentic nominee of the party for the Delta Central Senatorial District in next year’s election.

He said that Omo-Agege won the primary conducted on Wednesday, 3 October, 2018 by the Primary Election Panel of APC led by General Onoja from Benue State in a landslide.

The statement reads in part: ‘’This clarification became necessary due to the fake news circulating in the media that Sen. Omo-Agege who is the only elected member of APC in Delta State has been suspended by the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led APC faction on 3 October, 2018.

‘’This same illegal Delta APC State Working Committee that claim to have suspended Omo-Agege also organised an alternative Delta Central senatorial primary in Ughelli on 2 October, that returned Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, who is no longer in our party, as the winner of the APC Delta Central Senatorial primary.

‘’Mr. Solomon Igbiaye who acted as the Returning Officer of the alternative primary is a member of APC from Warri North local government area. He was not appointed by the National Working Committee of our party.’’

He recalled that Ogodo and five other members of his alleged illegal State Working Committee were expelled from the party last week for anti-party activities and impersonation of party officials.

He said that members of the party, supporters of Sen. Omo-Agege and the general public should therefore disregard the purported suspension of the senator and the alleged nomination of Emerhor as the senatorial candidate for Delta Central senatorial district.