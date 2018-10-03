



Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta Central Senatorial district in the Senate has been expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State over alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion was made known in a statement signed by the State Legal Adviser, Dennis Nwanokwai Esq of the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led APC and made available to TribuneOnline on Wednesday evening in Warri, Delta State.

“At an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) of our great party APC led by Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo held today 3rd October 2018, the Delta State SWC took a decision to expel Senator Ovie Omo Agege for his continuing anti-party activities that have remained unabated.

“The latest of such activities relate to the hijack of primaries panel members and materials sent from the national to conduct primaries in the state and deploying same to conduct unauthorised parallel primaries.

“The manipulation and tampering of delegates lists and the use of thugs to harass and deprive authentic delegates of access to primaries venues; all that in conjunction with Prophet Jones Erue and others who have earlier been expelled from our party.

“The expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is with immediate effect. The SWC also resolved to petition the Security services including the Police and DSS to arrest and prosecute Senator Omo-Agege, Prophet Jones Erue and others for impersonation and others actions calculated to breach public peace.

The Chief Ogodo-led APC executive had earlier elected Chief O’tega Emerhor, the APC leader in the state, as the Senatorial candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial district.

Emerhor polled 2, 492 votes to beat Omo-Agege who polled 04 votes in the Delta Senatorial district primary held at Ughelli Open Field.