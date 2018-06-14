Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Mr. Cyril Ogodo, has expressed the commitment of delegates from the state to the party’s national convention on June 23 to the election of immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, as the next national chairman of the ruling party.

Ogodo in a statement made available to our correspondent in Asaba on Thursday restated the readiness of the Delta State chapter of the party to work with Oshiomhole as national chairman for the progress of APC, insisting that the former governor is the kind of leader the party needed at the moment.

“Oshiomhole is a competent, strong, aggressive and well focused individual. He exhibited these traits successfully as President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and later as governor of Edo State for eight years.

“He turned Edo into a star state even with very little resources at his disposal. President Buhari made an excellent choice endorsing him and we in Delta are excited and grateful to Mr. President for choosing our own.

“Oshiomhole will sustain the progress made so far by APC and will convert the party into a united and strong election winning platform. Oshiomhole is good for APC nationally and is good for APC South-South. His election winning prowess is the panacea we need to bring the South-South out of PDP into the APC fold,” he stated.

Ogodo, however, warned detractors of Delta State APC to desist from their mischievous ways, stating that those who are trying so hard to put a wedge between Delta State APC and Oshiomhole have failed even before they started.