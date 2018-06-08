Moves to consolidate his hold on the structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State saw O’tega Emerhor visiting the Presidency.

But commenting on the flawed congresses in the state where one APC ward chairmanship aspirant, Jeremiah Oghoveta, Ward 10, Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area, was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen, Emerhor said the parochial interests of Great Ogboru and Ovie Omo-Agege led to the ugly incidents that marred the congress.

Both Ogboru and Omo-Agege, in their bid to clinch the party’s ticket for the gubernatorial election in 2019, organised a parallel congress in the state.

However, Emerhor said steps were on to bring the factions together, to provide a level-playing field for all the aspirants.

He revealed this after meeting with Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday night.

He also took a swipe on former President Goodluck Jonathan whom he said failed to deliver the East-West Road, including commencing the clean-up of oil-polluted areas in Ogoni land, two critical projects he noted would have impacted the South South region tremendously.

He said: “The issue of congresses and division did not happen only in Delta; it happened across the country, but this is the period of reconciliation. There is a group that did not work with the majority of the people in Delta. We formed a unity group in Delta that had so many governorship aspirants and leaders working together.

“The Ogboru and Omo-Agege group put their own governorship aspiration ahead and decided to work separately, but the move we are making is to bring everybody together, provide a level-playing field so that all the governorship aspirants will work together,” the party leader told State House correspondents.”

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition, the Delta APC leader assured Buhari of two million votes from the area in the forthcoming polls.

“Buhari has done what former President Goodluck Jonathan could not do for the people of the state and the Niger Delta region in general, hence the resolve of the people to overwhelmingly offer their support for his second term bid in 2019.

“Our priority is to deliver at least two million votes to the president, and the time is ripe for us to take over that state and deliver it to the president in 2019,

“In 2015, we had President Jonathan who is from the South South, that created an emotional issue. But we have seen now that even when Jonathan was in power, he did not do for Delta what President Buhari has done for us.

“The Ogoni clean-up exercise that is going on there is one of the major things we can count on. The East-West Road is being completely rehabilitated and that did not happen when one of our own son was the president. So, we are very confident that the South South this time around wants to belong to the centre, and that is why we are going to deliver the president there.”