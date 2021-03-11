



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Nelson Agbamuche, has alleged that there were series of attempts on his life and property by members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He also alleged that the PDP unleashed an unprecedented level of violence against APC loyalists during the last Saturday’s local government elections in the state, which he said the APC was winning.

Agbamuche who is the Odoziani of Akwukwu-Igbo had defected from the PDP to the APC.

In a statement personally signed by him, the traditional chief alleged that members of the PDP in Delta State, led by Kelvin Onuwa Anyakwu and Victor Nzediegwu have been doing everything possible to harm him, his family, and political associates.

“There have been series of attacks on my properties and plots to eliminate me, leading to some unfortunate attacks on my supporters. The reason for the acrimony is because I choose to identify with a progressive party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has brought and still bringing development to my community, ” he said.

According to Agbamuche, as a traditional title holder whose allegiance is to the people “I thought it wise to join the APC having spent years in the PDP without any noticeable benefit to my people, but my former party chieftains won’t recognise my fundamental human rights of freedom association guaranteed in our constitution and the African Union charter.”

He, however, alleged that members of his former party resorted to attacks and threats to his life, destruction of his properties using thugs and local vigilantes to hound me and my associates.

“I have already petitioned the Inspector General of Police on this matter, having lodged formal complaints at the state level with no visible action taken.

“As if that was not enough, they also resorted to political intolerance against myself and members of the All Progressives Congress. This was brought to bear on Saturday when the PDP unleashed an unprecedented level of violence against APC faithful during the Local Government elections that our party was winning.





“After noticing that APC had won most of the units in the election, thugs led by Ikechukwu Joseph Iwegbu, known as Presidential General, invaded the units fully armed at the point of counting to disrupt the exercise, they carted away all the ballot boxes and shot recklessly at us, our people sustained various degree of injuries,” he stated.

The traditional chief further stated that police officers in his community witnessed the incidents and can attest to the brazen attacks.

He added that “No result was announced anywhere in Akwukwu-Igbo ward. Of course, APC won five out of the seven polling units in the ward. If they are in doubt, let us repeat the election, APC will still win. After the violent attack on Saturday, they used the instruments of the state to move against us, arresting our people who are APC members. This is one oppression taken too far.

“They kept saying they don’t want APC, that Delta State is a PDP state yet all the development we have today in Akwukwu Igbo were brought by the APC government.

“New transformers came about 6 months ago, Rural electrification is near completion, soon to be commissioned. Renovation of our primary schools with perimeter fencing. We have the Agbogidi primary school, Atuma Primary school, etc.

“Road projects are equally ongoing. Akwukwu-Illa road project alone is about 4km, you also have Engr. Sunday Gbamdi road and others. Since we joined APC, they have been Using hoodlums and local vigilantes to unleash terror on us.

“We have reported to different authorities, yet the thugs are becoming more brazen. They boast openly that no one can arrest them because they are backed by powers from above.

“Since they have openly sworn to use everything to fight APC out of the state and we, on our part, are equally resolute in our journey to bring development to our people through the APC-led Federal Government, I use this medium to call on all security agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to take urgent steps to safeguard my life and properties in Akwukwu-Igbo and the state in general, as well as call all the aforementioned individuals and their enablers to order,” the chieftain said.