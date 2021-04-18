



As politicians strategise over the next general elections, the Delta Ijaw 2023 Governorship Advocacy Group (DIGAG), an emerging political organisation in Delta State, has said that the state’s governorship ticket has not been zoned or reserved to any senatorial district.

Amb. Augustine Okporu, DIGAG Director General (DG), in a statement made available to newsmen, maintained that the same way the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election was contested in 2007 and 2015, so it would be in 2023.

The organisation stated that those who have the political clout and are interested in the state’s governorship position have the right to throw their hats in the ring, as the position has not been reserved for any senatorial district.

DIGAG’s statement was in reaction to an earlier one credited to Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, a governorship aspirant in the state under the platform of the PDP, who reportedly said that nothing would remove the governorship from Urhobo land.





Gbagi, while addressing the Urhobo community in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on April 12, 2021, was quoted as saying, “Nothing on earth would remove governorship from Urhobo land,” citing an existing senatorial district zoning arrangement, which DIGAG said had become moribund, to back up his position.

Okporu, on behalf of DIGAG, said the body would not have responded to the argument on zoning in the Delta State PDP, which he described as infantile and puerile, but for the fact that it came from a prominent citizen who, it stressed, had taken part in the breaching of the arrangement.

DIGAG asked Gbagi to tell Deltans why he participated in the 2006 PDP governorship primary election at Ogwashiukwu, if he so believed on the zoning arrangement.