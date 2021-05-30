As the politicians in Delta State strategise over who will succeed the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta Ijaw 2023 Governorship Advocacy Group (DIGAG) has said that the decision of the ethnic nationality to produce the next governor remains sacrosanct.

The group, however, maintained that no Ijaw ward leader from Bomadi, Burutu, Patani, Warri South West and Warri North had endorsed any governorship aspirants from the Delta Central.

Amb. Augustine Okporu, DIGAG Director General (DG), in a statement made available to newsmen, sated that there was no problem for any aspirant to meet delegates, but warned that such people should not use the toga of Ijaw leaders in the process.





It said: “We were the town criers that earlier passed the message to all and sundry about the Ijaw governorship agenda.

“The Ijaw nation has accordingly come together to validate our message. Therefore, every son and daughter of Ijaw nation is standing by the communique issued by the stakeholders after a meeting in Warri on May 22, 2021.

“It is appalling that some self-seeking political and stomach hustlers are using the Ijaw name to deceive some unsuspecting, but desperate governorship aspirants in the state.