A former Speaker of the he Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Monday Igbuya, and a former Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Veronica Ogbuagu, have drummed support for the governorship aspiration of Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo contended that it was only Ogboru, out of the plethora of governorship aspirants on the platform of APC, that has the capacity and popularity to defeat the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Igbuya, who represents Sapele constituency at the state’s House of Assembly was the immediate past Speaker of the House, Ogbuagu was commissioner during the tenure of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Both men have defected to the APC with Igbuya eying the House of Representatives seat.

Speaking at a rally in Ughelli, the former PDP chieftains said Ogboru has never lost any governorship election since 2003 when he started contesting against the PDP on the platform of various opposition parties, adding that he has never be lucky to be declared winner.

They said 2019 is the year of redemption for the people of the state with Ogboru coming in as governor, maintaining that no other aspirant can withstand Okowa except Ogboru.

Igbuya specifically said Ogboru has all it takes to unseat the incumbent governor, adding that of all the aspirants contesting for the governorship election under the APC, it is only Ogboru that is most influential and popular to win Delta.

Earlier, the member representing Delta Central, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege pointed out that anybody in the party that is not supporting Ogboru is not only an enemy of Urhobo nation but will be regarded as one of the supporters of Okowa.

Omo-Agege who said Ogboru is the only sellable aspirant among those vying for the party’s governorship ticket, urged all delegates from Delta Central, North and South to cast their vote for Ogboru during the party’s primary if APC must take over Delta State.

Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, Dr. Richard Odibo, Chief Sunny Ofehe and Dr. Alex Ideh in their separate statements said no person has been so consistent as Ogboru for the past 18 years he has been contesting for this governorship seat, pointing out that this is the appointed time for him to take over the mantle of leadership as governor.

Addressing APC supporters, Ogboru reaffirmed his preparedness to take over Delta State from PDP in the forthcoming general election, and called on the people to stand by him to actualise the dream.

Ogboru explained that Delta State has been left too long in the hands of bad leadership that does not care about her citizens, saying that this is the time for every Deltan to stand firm to claim what belong to them through their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).