Many delegates including some members of National and State Houses of Assembly have protested the suspension of Adamawa governorship primaries by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that the NWC had in a statement on Monday issued by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, announced the rescheduling of governorship primaries for Adamawa, Enugu and Lagos states.

Addressing the agitated delegates at Ribadu Square, Governor Mohammed Bindow urged them to take it easy and accept whatever happened as an act of God.

Bindow said: “I want to apologise to you over the development and to thank you for your patience and cooperation as we await further directive from the party.

“I remain loyal to the party and urge every party member in Adamawa to be calm and loyal party member.”

Also speaking, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdaz urged the people to remain calm, adding that whatever the situation, be it direct or indirect primaries it’s the people of Adamawa that will vote for the candidates of their choice.

Namdaz said: “We are not afraid of facing direct or indirect primaries.”

NAN reports that the APC primaries initially scheduled for Sunday ran into a hitch when two of the three aspirants, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Dr Mahmood Halilu contesting with Governor Bindow announced their withdrawal over method of primaries and choice of venue.